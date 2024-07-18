OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Gap Down to $145.95

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.95, but opened at $141.70. OSI Systems shares last traded at $143.41, with a volume of 13,649 shares traded.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $90,436.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,281 shares of company stock worth $14,011,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $389,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.