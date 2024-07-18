Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLTGet Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.48. 19,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 25,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Owlet Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owlet



Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

