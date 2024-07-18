Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,269,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

