Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

