Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PKG. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $193.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $16,338,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.