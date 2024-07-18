PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 440

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 480 ($6.22) to GBX 440 ($5.71) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 600 ($7.78) to GBX 550 ($7.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
