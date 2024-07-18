PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

In related news, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,982 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Up 4.9 %

PD stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

