Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 2,000 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 235.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,232 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,283,000 after buying an additional 403,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

