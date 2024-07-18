Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 2.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $384.00 to $380.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as low as $328.35 and last traded at $331.02. Approximately 424,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,590,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.50.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.20.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

