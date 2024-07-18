Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Trading Down 0.9%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). 19,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 262,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.08).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.33. The company has a market cap of £8.80 million, a PE ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 1.16.
Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
