Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Papa John’s International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

