Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Par Pacific

Par Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

PARR opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.