Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Issues Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 12.15%.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $288.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 463,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 33.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 409,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth $245,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

