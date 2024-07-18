Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Issues Earnings Results

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 12.15%.
Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $288.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.40.
Park Aerospace Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
