Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PKI. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.31.

Parkland Price Performance

TSE PKI opened at C$38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$34.71 and a 52-week high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.05.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1594793 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

