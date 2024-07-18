Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 5,875 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $139,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,098.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 667,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 70.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 655.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,376.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

