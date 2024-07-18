Paul Martin Purcell Sells 739 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $64,514.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,574,402.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 12,100 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $1,084,281.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 4,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $356,760.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,654 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,955.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 2,022 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $168,533.70.

On Monday, June 17th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $325,061.45.

Sezzle Stock Down 1.5 %

SEZL opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.40 million and a P/E ratio of 39.47.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sezzle Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEZL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

