Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Sells $196,084.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $150.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Paylocity by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 421.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Paylocity by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

