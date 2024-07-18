Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $150.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $230.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,144,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 421.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Paylocity by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

