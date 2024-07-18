Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Paylocity by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $622,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Paylocity by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 27,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $150.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

