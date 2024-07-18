PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,561,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,541,000 after buying an additional 306,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,195,000 after buying an additional 365,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.24 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

