Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

MD opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $656.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $12,452,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,377,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 664,955 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,302,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

