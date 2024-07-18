Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

PNR opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Pentair has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

