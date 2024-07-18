Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 444.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

