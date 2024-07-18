PG&E (PCG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.330-1.370 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.33-1.37 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG&E Stock Up 1.3 %

PCG opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

PG&E Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PG&E

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG&E

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.