PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $49.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

