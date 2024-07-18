Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Pharos Energy Stock Up 2.0 %
LON:PHAR opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. Pharos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 25.90 ($0.34). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.44 million, a P/E ratio of -277.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Transactions at Pharos Energy
In related news, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($20,092.26), for a total value of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,376,138,829.91). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,083 shares of company stock worth $293,937. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pharos Energy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.