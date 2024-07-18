Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Pharos Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

LON:PHAR opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. Pharos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 25.90 ($0.34). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.44 million, a P/E ratio of -277.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($20,092.26), for a total value of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,376,138,829.91). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,083 shares of company stock worth $293,937. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

