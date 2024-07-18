Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig Sells 2,644 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.