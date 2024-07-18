Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 783 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $18,588.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,651.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PHR stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.07.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after buying an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 868,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,114,000 after buying an additional 94,771 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

