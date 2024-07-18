Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $18,992.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,582.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.