Planet Image International Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 23rd (NASDAQ:YIBO)

Planet Image International’s (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 23rd. Planet Image International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Planet Image International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Planet Image International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:YIBO opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03. Planet Image International has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
About Planet Image International
