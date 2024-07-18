Planet Image International Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 23rd (NASDAQ:YIBO)

Planet Image International’s (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, July 23rd. Planet Image International had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Planet Image International’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Planet Image International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YIBO opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03. Planet Image International has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

