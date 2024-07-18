PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Director D Jonathan Merriman Acquires 28,000 Shares

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,400.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 7,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,705.00.

On Friday, June 7th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 18,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $33,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 22,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $42,900.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 28,839 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.54.

PodcastOne Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of PODC stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 108.47% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. On average, analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on PodcastOne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

PodcastOne Company Profile

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

