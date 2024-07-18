Pool (POOL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2024 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $13.19-14.19 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $336.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on POOL

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.