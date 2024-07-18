PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $38.99 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00112236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009013 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00012292 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

