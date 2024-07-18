PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.80.

PPG opened at $133.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average is $136.48. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in PPG Industries by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $22,048,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in PPG Industries by 416.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

