PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 866,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 60,589 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $3,559,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 1.5 %

PPL stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Get Our Latest Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.