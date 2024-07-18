PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%.

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$28.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.75 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. Insiders acquired a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

