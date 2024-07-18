PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million during the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 45.90%.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$28.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$21.22 and a 12-month high of C$28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.89%.
Insider Transactions at PrairieSky Royalty
In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 7,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.75 per share, with a total value of C$180,250.00. Insiders acquired a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $294,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
