Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Stake Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,213,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,805,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,017 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,445,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,310,000 after acquiring an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $163,620.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,650. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 131.25%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

