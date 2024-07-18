Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

