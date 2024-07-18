Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Presidio Property Trust
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.