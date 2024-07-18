Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $5.78

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $6.06. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 208,930 shares traded.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

View Our Latest Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.25.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 515,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.