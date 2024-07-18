Principal Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PFG)

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

