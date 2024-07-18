ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

ProAssurance Price Performance

NYSE PRA opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.57 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProAssurance by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Stories

