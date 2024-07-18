Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.59. Progressive has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $223.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.