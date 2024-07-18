Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $232.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.69.

Progressive Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $223.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.59.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 4,545.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

