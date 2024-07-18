Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $223.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.