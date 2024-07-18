Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.
Progressive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $221.39 on Thursday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $223.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.59. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.69.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Progressive
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.