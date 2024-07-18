Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $245.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $210.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.69.

Progressive Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE PGR opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $223.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.60 and its 200 day moving average is $198.59.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,518 shares of company stock worth $6,951,344 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

