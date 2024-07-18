Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports. Prologis had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.390-5.470 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.