Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports. Prologis had a net margin of 38.73% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.390-5.470 EPS.
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
