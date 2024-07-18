PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of PROS worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,831,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in PROS by 82.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after buying an additional 174,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,171,000 after acquiring an additional 287,338 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRO opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.21. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

