Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

PGUCY opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.27.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

