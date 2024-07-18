Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Prosegur Cash’s previous dividend of $0.04.
PGUCY opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.27.
