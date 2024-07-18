PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $189.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PulteGroup traded as high as $123.09 and last traded at $122.71, with a volume of 895104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PHM. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 551.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

