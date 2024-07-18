Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:KALV)

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.57). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29).

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 383,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

